World Surf League on board for equal prize money in 2019
Australia's Stephanie Gilmore, seen in a May 2012 file photo competing in the Association of Surfing Professionals' Billabong Rio Pro women's competition, will benefit from World Surf League salary changes implemented in 2019. | AP

World Surf League on board for equal prize money in 2019

AP

NEW YORK – The World Surf League will award the same prize money for men and women starting in 2019.

CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said the equal pay for surfers will apply for the league’s various tours — world championship, junior world championship, longboard and big wave.

Eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater said in The Players’ Tribune this move sends “a message to society — that equal prize money should be the standard.”

Current No. 1 and six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore writes that despite winning four straight world championships, she didn’t receive nearly the same prize money and sponsorship as men did. The women also had fewer events.

The 2019 championship tour calendar features 11 men’s and 10 women’s events in Australia, Indonesia, South Africa, North America, French Polynesia, Europe and Hawaii.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Cowboys become first NFL team with casino sponsorship deal
The Dallas Cowboys say they are the first NFL team to have a sponsorship agreement with a casino. The deal with WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma was announced Thursday. League...
Philadelphia QB Nick Foles runs after catching a pass against Atlanta's Vic Beasley in the third quarter on Thursday night.
Eagles hold off Falcons in NFL season opener
Matt Ryan to Julio Jones failed in Philly again. Jay Ajayi had a pair of touchdown runs, Nick Foles caught another pass to jump-start a sputtering offense and the defending champion Phil...
Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the second hole during the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday.
Tiger fires 62, shares BMW lead
With the glare of a scorching sun in his eyes, Tiger Woods couldn't believe what he saw. He finally missed a green on his 14th hole. "Is that long?" he said to his caddie. "I tho...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Australia's Stephanie Gilmore, seen in a May 2012 file photo competing in the Association of Surfing Professionals' Billabong Rio Pro women's competition, will benefit from World Surf League salary changes implemented in 2019. | AP

, , ,