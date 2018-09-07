Minor league team changes name to Rocket City Trash Pandas

AP

MADISON, ALABAMA – A minor league baseball team in Alabama has changed its name to the Rocket City Trash Pandas following months of brainstorming.

News outlets report the Mobile BayBears will take on the new moniker when the team moves to Madison, a Huntsville suburb. The owner of the Southern League franchise, BallCorps Inc., revealed the new name Wednesday night.

An online naming contest allowed voters to choose both the regional qualifier and team name. Other team name options included Moon Possums, Space Chimps and ThunderSharks. Huntsville is nicknamed “Rocket City” because of its ties to the country’s space program.

The man who suggested the winning name, Matthew Higley, will get box seats for the first five years of game play. He will also throw the first pitch at a game during the Trash Pandas’ first season in 2020.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Gibbons are expected to part ways after the season, according to a report.
Blue Jays, John Gibbons to part ways after season: report
The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Gibbons will part ways after this season, according to a Fancred report on Thursday. Per the report, nothing is set in stone, but a person familiar...
Hawks southpaw Kotaro Otake pitches against the Marines on Thursday night at Zozo Marine Stadium. Fukuoka SoftBank defeated Chiba Lotte 2-1.
Hawks' Kotaro Otake tosses seven solid innings in narrow victory over Marines
Rookie Kotaro Otake allowed a run over seven innings, and Kenta Imamiya contributed to both of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks' runs in a 2-1 win over the Chiba Lotte Marines on Thursday. Ota...
Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani blasts a two-run home run against Texas in the eighth inning on Wednesday night.
Shohei Ohtani hits two home runs after getting surgery recommendation
Shohei Ohtani homered twice on a huge night at the plate after getting bad news about his pitching arm, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-3 on Wednesday. Perhaps headed for Tom...

, ,