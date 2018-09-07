Diego Maradona appointed coach of Mexican team Dorados de Sinaloa

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has been hired to coach Mexican second-division soccer club Dorados de Sinaloa, the team announced Thursday, the retired great’s latest foray into managing.

Maradona’s colorful career has included stints coaching the Argentine national team and a series of clubs around the world, and he had just started a job as president of Belarus side Dinamo Brest in July.

But after parting ways with coach Francisco Ramirez Gamez, Dorados managed to convince Maradona to sign up for a spell in Mexico.

“Dorados of Sinaloa is pleased to announce Diego Armando Maradona is the new manager of the ‘Big Fish,'” the club said in a statement.

“Considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, Diego was known in his playing career for leading teams with guts and fight to carry them to successes that few believed possible,” it said.

The club wants Maradona, 57, to stay for the remainder of the 2018 season and all of next season, Dorados president Jorgealberto Hank Inzunza told ESPN.

“In my conversations with him he’s been very excited to come coach here. Honestly, it was easier to convince him than I thought,” he said.

The club first confirmed rumors of Maradona’s hiring with a brief video posted online.