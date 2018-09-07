Eagles hold off Falcons in NFL season opener
Philadelphia QB Nick Foles runs after catching a pass against Atlanta's Vic Beasley in the third quarter on Thursday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

/

Eagles hold off Falcons in NFL season opener

AP

PHILADELPHIA – Matt Ryan to Julio Jones failed in Philly again.

Jay Ajayi had a pair of touchdown runs, Nick Foles caught another pass to jump-start a sputtering offense and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles needed another defensive stand to open the NFL season with an 18-12 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

A sloppy, mistake-filled game that featured 26 penalties came down to Ryan throwing an incomplete pass to Jones in the left corner of the end zone on the final play from Philadelphia’s 5.

Jones couldn’t come down with Ryan’s pass from the 2 in the right corner of the end zone in Atlanta’s 15-10 loss in the divisional round in January.

“It was deja vu,” said cornerback Ronald Darby, who covered Jones on the last play this time around instead of Jalen Mills. “Jones is one of the best but we got the stop.”

A weather delay pushed kickoff back 45 minutes, forcing fans to wait for the unveiling of the “world champions” banner following the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory.

The defense fed off that energy with a strong goal-line stand on the opening series, stopping the Falcons three times at the 1.

They did it again at the end.

After Ajayi’s 11-yard TD run and 2-point conversion gave the Eagles a lead with 2:25 left, Ryan led the Falcons down the field. He completed a 36-yard pass to Jones and connected with him again for 18 yards on third-and-17

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the second hole during the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday.
Tiger fires 62, shares BMW lead
With the glare of a scorching sun in his eyes, Tiger Woods couldn't believe what he saw. He finally missed a green on his 14th hole. "Is that long?" he said to his caddie. "I tho...
Naomi Osaka returns a shot to Madison Keys in their semifinal match at the U.S. Open on Thursday. Osaka won 6-2, 6-4 to become the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final.
Osaka to take on idol Serena in final
Naomi Osaka made history on Thursday, becoming the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam final by beating American Madison Keys in straight sets at the U.S. Open. The 6-2, 6-4 semifi...
Kei Nishikori celebrates his five-set victory over Marin Cilic in their quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
Kei Nishikori, Naomi Osaka make history at U.S. Open
Kei Nishikori rallied to outlast Marin Cilic on Wednesday at the U.S. Open, giving Japan a men's and women's semifinalist at the same Grand Slam for the first time in the professional era. Nishi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Philadelphia QB Nick Foles runs after catching a pass against Atlanta's Vic Beasley in the third quarter on Thursday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , ,