Joel Tansey of The Japan Times liveblogs the match in which Naomi Osaka, the first Japanese woman to reach the final stage of a grand slam tournament, squares off with her idol, Serena Williams.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES Snowboarders Reira Iwabuchi, Miyabi Onitsuka finish 1-2 in women's big air event in season opener Reira Iwabuchi and Miyabi Onitsuka claimed gold and silver, respectively, Saturday in the women's big air at the snowboard World Cup season opener in Cardrona, New Zealand. Iwabuchi land... Xander Schauffele in driver's seat at BMW Championship; Hideki Matsuyama three strokes back Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk had an easy time deciding on three of his four picks for the Ryder Cup. Xander Schauffele is making the last one a little more difficult. Schauffele n... Naomi Osaka emulates Serena Williams' powerful style of play At just 17 years of age, Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam singles title at the 1999 U.S. Open. Fifteen months younger than her sister Venus, Serena did what big sis failed to do ...