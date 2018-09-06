Earthquake forces sports cancellations

A number of sporting events have been postponed or cancelled in the wake of Thursday morning’s magnitude 6.7 earthquake in Hokkaido.

Friday’s scheduled international soccer friendly between Japan and Chile at Sapporo Dome was cancelled. The match was to be Hajime Moriyasu’s debut in charge of the Samurai Blue.

The 32nd edition of the annual Tour de Hokkaido cycling race was cancelled, with the planned first stage start of Asahikawa suffering from power and water outages.

A Top League match between Kobe Steel and Munakata Sanix was postponed in Sapporo, delaying rugby legend Dan Carter’s Japan debut.

The Pacific League game between the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles and Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters was postponed after the Fighters were unable to fly to Sendai. The game will take place on Monday at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi.