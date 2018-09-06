Richie Mo’unga to make first start for All Blacks
Richie Mo'unga, seen playing for the Canterbury Crusaders in the Super Rugby fnal on Aug. 4, is in the lineup for the All Blacks in Saturday's Rugby Championship game against Argentina. | REUTERS

Richie Mo’unga to make first start for All Blacks

Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga will start a test for the first time and scrumhalf Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi could make his debut from the bench for New Zealand in Saturday’s Rugby Championship game Argentina in Nelson.

The 24-year-old Mo’unga has starred in the Super Rugby for the Christchurch-based Crusaders and was seen as the form No. 10 at the start of the international season, challenging World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett.

Barrett saw off his challenge when he guided the All Blacks to 38-13 and 40-12 wins over Australia in the first two matches of the Championship, scoring four tries in the second game.

Head coach Steve Hansen on Thursday gave Mo’unga a chance to step up from Super Rugby and test his skills at international level.

Hansen made nine changes to the lineup which beat Australia in Auckland to secure the Bledisloe Cup for the 16th straight year.

Five of those changes — one positional — are in the backline and four among the forwards, including backrow alterations on both sides of the scrum.

Scrumhalf T.J. Perenara and inside center Ngani Laumape will start on either side of Mo’unga. Nehe Milner Skudder is on the right wing for his first test since October, allowing Ben Smith to revert to fullback.

Karl Tu’inukuafe starts his sixth test at loosehead prop in place of the injured Joe Moody. Scott Barrett joins Brodie Retallick in the second row, while flankers Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell accompany captain Kieran Read in the backrow.

“This is not a reflection on Argentina but rather a desire by us to grow the experience and depth of our squad,” Hansen said of the changes. “We also know that if we don’t use the whole squad across a long season, we’ll run out of steam later in the year.

“The high expectation we place on ourselves remains the same, regardless of who we’ve selected. The All Blacks jersey demands this.”

Argentina is coming off a victory over South Africa in Mendoza last weekend.

“We’re very aware of the Argentinian challenge,” Hansen said. “We know they’re hungry for test success against the All Blacks and, after their recent win over South Africa, they’ll be coming here confident.”

The Pumas announced four changes to the squad that beat the Springboks.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Yamaha Jubilo's Ayumu Goromaru boots the ball in a Top League match against the Coca-Cola Red Sparks on Saturday.
Christian Lealiifano's late drop goal lifts Shuttles; Ayumu Goromaru becomes top scorer in Top Le...
For the second night running at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, a late drop goal proved decisive as the Toyota Industries Shuttles opened their Top League campaign Saturday with a 9-8 win...
Canon's Yu Tamura carries the ball against Toshiba in the teams' Top League opener on Friday night at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground. The Eagles defeated the Brave Lupus 26-20.
Eagles triumph in Top League opener
The Top League season kicked off Friday night with Canon beating Toshiba 26-20 at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, the Eagles' first win over the Brave Lupus in six attempts. Eleve...
Suntory Sungoliath celebrate after winning the 2017 All-Japan Rugby Football Championship.
Intense season awaits Top League
The 2018-19 Top League season kicks off Friday with plenty of changes to the format both on and off the field as the Japan Rugby Football Union looks to do all it can to ensure the Brave Blossom...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Richie Mo'unga, seen playing for the Canterbury Crusaders in the Super Rugby fnal on Aug. 4, is in the lineup for the All Blacks in Saturday's Rugby Championship game against Argentina. | REUTERS

, , , , ,