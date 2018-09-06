JFA to evaluate Japan-Chile match after Hokkaido earthquake

The Japan Football Association is evaluating whether or not Friday’s international friendly between Japan and Chile will take place as planned.

The match, which would mark the debut of Hajime Moriyasu as Samurai Blue head coach, is scheduled to kick off from 7 p.m. at Sapporo Dome.

But following the magnitude 6.7 quake southeast of Sapporo, which caused landslides and widespread power outages, the JFA is gathering information and will announce a final decision by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The JFA further reported that all players and staff from both national teams were safe after the quake, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.