Mariners get into clubhouse brawl, then lose to Orioles

A rough day for the Seattle Mariners that began with a clubhouse brawl ended in rugged fashion, too.

Long after Mariners shortstop Jean Segura and second baseman Dee Gordon apparently tangled, Baltimore rookie Renato Nunez and the Orioles rallied late for a 5-3 win Tuesday night.

The scuffle broke out four hours before the game at Safeco Field. Several players got involved, with catcher Mike Zunino among those trying to break it up.

Moments after Gordon politely asked reporters to leave the locker room, the double doors burst open with players shoving and shouting.

Most of the Seattle players weren’t around after the game to talk about the incident.

“Whatever happens in here, stays in here,” Seattle star Robinson Cano said. “It didn’t affect anyone in here. We let it go. We’re good. Everyone is good. We left that behind.”

“We’ve been playing hard,” he said. “It’s a long season. Everyone here gives everything they’ve got.”

Cano had three hits, including a home run.

Seattle was 46-25 on June 16 and 11 1/2 games ahead of Oakland in the wild-card standings. The Mariners are now 77-62 and 5½ games behind the A’s in the chase for the second AL wild-card spot.

“With how our season has gone, the frustration mounts,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said shortly after the altercation. “Along the way, there are bumps in the road.”

The Orioles had 15 hits and scored all five runs in the final three innings to end a four-game losing streak. Nunez had three hits, including a home run to start a four-run seventh.

For the Mariners, Servais said before the game, it was time to move on.

“Things happen in a clubhouse,” he said. “Our guys are working through it and talking through it. It’s unfortunate, but it happens. Usually there a root problem and you have to dig in there and find out where that’s at and build back relationships from there.

“It happens a lot more than you know. Almost every year you see it. Sometimes brings teams together,” he said. “Things reach a boiling point and you have to get it off your chest. You have very competitive people that all want to win. They spent basically every waking moment together. I’ve been on a number of different teams. It’s something you will see at some point.”