Japan Basketball Association officials apologize to Diet members for scandal

Officials from the Japan Basketball Association apologized to an all-party parliamentary group for the recent scandal involving members of the men’s national team.

Four players received a one-year suspension after they were found to have purchased the services of a sex worker in Jakarta during the Asian Games.

“I am told that the players are spending each day with their clubs reflecting on their actions,” JBA chairperson Yuko Mitsuya said according to Nikkan. “We will spare no effort to improve our governance in order to prevent this from happening again.”

JBA executive advisor Saburo Kawabuchi also apologized for “causing an extreme degree of discomfort” as a result of the issue.

The group of Diet members was formed in December 2015 to promote the revival of Japanese basketball following the JBA’s suspension by global governing body FIBA earlier that year.

Kawabuchi additionally asked for lawmakers’ cooperation in the promotion of arena construction around the country as well as the inclusion of basketball in Toto, Japan’s national sports lottery.