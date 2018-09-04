Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs contract extension
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson puts on the captain's armband on Aug. 12.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs contract extension

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League leaders on Monday.

Henderson has emerged as a key figure under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the new deal is a reward for the England midfielder’s fine form.

The 28-year-old has made 283 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 24 goals, since arriving from Sunderland in 2011.

He took over the Liverpool captaincy from Steven Gerrard in 2015, leading the team to last season’s Champions League final.

With the deal reported to be for five years, Klopp hailed Henderson’s contribution under his management.

“It is fantastic news but should not be a surprise to anyone — he is perfect for us and we for him, I think,” Klopp said.

After being rested following England’s run to the World Cup semifinals, Henderson made his first start of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Leicester, which ensured Liverpool’s best opening to a campaign since 1990-91.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, seen coaching Mexico in a World Cup match in June, is the new Paraguay national team coach.
Juan Carlos Osorio named Paraguay national team coach
Paraguay hired former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio to lead its own national team on Monday. Osorio was contracted to the end of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Paragua...
Former Bordeaux and France midfielder Rio Mavuba, seen in an April 2016 file photo, announced his retirement on Monday.
Former France star Rio Mavuba announces retirement
Former Bordeaux and France midfielder Rio Mavuba announced his retirement from soccer on Monday. The 34-year-old, who was captain of Lille when the northern club won a rare league and c...
Real Madrid's Luka Modric is considered the favorite to win the FIFA World Player of the Year Award.
Ronaldo, Salah, Modric finalists for top FIFA honor
Lionel Messi was left off the shortlist for the FIFA's men's player of the year award on Monday as his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo was named alongside Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah. Mess...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson puts on the captain's armband on Aug. 12.

,