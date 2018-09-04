Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs contract extension

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League leaders on Monday.

Henderson has emerged as a key figure under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and the new deal is a reward for the England midfielder’s fine form.

The 28-year-old has made 283 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 24 goals, since arriving from Sunderland in 2011.

He took over the Liverpool captaincy from Steven Gerrard in 2015, leading the team to last season’s Champions League final.

With the deal reported to be for five years, Klopp hailed Henderson’s contribution under his management.

“It is fantastic news but should not be a surprise to anyone — he is perfect for us and we for him, I think,” Klopp said.

After being rested following England’s run to the World Cup semifinals, Henderson made his first start of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Leicester, which ensured Liverpool’s best opening to a campaign since 1990-91.