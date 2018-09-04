/

Patricio Heras receives five-year ban for match-fixing

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Argentina’s Patricio Heras has been banned from tennis for five years and fined $25,000 for match-fixing and other related offenses.

Heras was convicted of contriving the outcome of a match played at the ATP Challenger tournament in Barranquilla, Colombia, in September 2015.

He was also found guilty of failing to report a number of corrupt approaches he received during August and September 2015 to the Tennis Integrity Unit, who handed down his punishment on Monday.

Two years of the ban are suspended on the basis that he commits no further breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.

The start of his suspension has been backdated to July 27, 2018, the date he was found guilty of the offenses.

He is prohibited from competing in, or attending, any sanctioned events organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport for the duration of his suspension.

The 29-year-old is ranked 307 in singles and has a career-high of 269 achieved in September 2013.

