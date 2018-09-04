Eagles name Nick Foles starting QB for opener against Falcons
LOS ANGELES – Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles was confirmed as the starter on Monday for the Philadelphia Eagles’ season-opening clash with the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Doug Pederson said.

Foles, who steered the Eagles to victory over the New England Patriots in the NFL showpiece game in February, has faced an uncertain future with first choice quarterback Carson Wentz having recently returned to training.

However the Eagles confirmed that with Wentz still not formally cleared to resume full-contact play, Foles would start the 2018 campaign.

“Nick Foles is the starter and we have complete confidence, obviously, in what he can do,” Pederson told the Eagles’ website.

“We’re ready to go with Nick.”

