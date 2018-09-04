/

Judo event in Abu Dhabi reinstated after promises to Israel

AP

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – A judo competition in the United Arab Emirates has been reinstated after organizers promised equal treatment to Israeli athletes.

In July, the International Judo Federation suspended the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and an event in Tunisia from its schedule . Now, the judo body says the UAE national federation confirmed “all nations participating … will have the possibility to do so in equal conditions.”

The IJF says the “historic decision will thus allow all nations to display their national insignia and national anthem, including Israel.”

The Abu Dhabi competition is scheduled for Oct. 25-27. In October 2017, an Israeli judoka won his event without being allowed national symbols.

The UAE, like many Arab countries, does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

