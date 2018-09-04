Juan Carlos Osorio named Paraguay national team coach
Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, seen coaching Mexico in a World Cup match in June, is the new Paraguay national team coach. | AP

Juan Carlos Osorio named Paraguay national team coach

AP

ASUNCION – Paraguay hired former Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio to lead its own national team on Monday.

Osorio was contracted to the end of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Paraguay Football Association said in a statement.

Osorio guided Mexico at the World Cup in Russia, where it was eliminated in the round of 16 by Brazil.

The Colombian, who had led Mexico since 2015, did not want to extend his contract. Ricardo Ferretti of Brazil became Mexico’s interim coach last week.

Paraguay’s first major challenge under Osorio will be the Copa America in Brazil next year.

Paraguay has won the Copa only twice, in 1953 and 1979.

Osorio suggested weeks ago he wanted to coach Colombia, which was currently coached by Argentine Jose Pekerman.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Former Bordeaux and France midfielder Rio Mavuba, seen in an April 2016 file photo, announced his retirement on Monday.
Former France star Rio Mavuba announces retirement
Former Bordeaux and France midfielder Rio Mavuba announced his retirement from soccer on Monday. The 34-year-old, who was captain of Lille when the northern club won a rare league and c...
Real Madrid's Luka Modric is considered the favorite to win the FIFA World Player of the Year Award.
Ronaldo, Salah, Modric finalists for top FIFA honor
Lionel Messi was left off the shortlist for the FIFA's men's player of the year award on Monday as his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo was named alongside Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah. Mess...
Brazilian football legend Ronaldo (center) holds a symbolic Real Valladolid jersey as he poses with Valladolid mayor Oscar Puente (left) and Real Valladolid president Carlos Suarez during a new conference on Monday to announce his purchase of 51 percent of the club's shares.
Brazil great Ronaldo buys majority stake in La Liga's Real Valladolid
Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo has taken control of Real Valladolid after buying 51 percent of the La Liga club's shares, it was announced on Monday. At a press conference held in the ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, seen coaching Mexico in a World Cup match in June, is the new Paraguay national team coach. | AP

,