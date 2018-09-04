Former France star Rio Mavuba announces retirement

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Former Bordeaux and France midfielder Rio Mavuba announced his retirement from soccer on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who was captain of Lille when the northern club won a rare league and cup double in 2011, is now set for a career in the media as a pundit with French television channel RMC Sport.

“I want to thank all the coaches who helped me since I was a kid,” Mavuba said in a message posted on Twitter.

Despite earning only 13 caps for France, Mavuba underlined having “fulfilled one of my biggest dreams, of playing at the World Cup 40 years after (my) Dad, in 2014”.

“My career is ending, but not my life. I hope to see you all soon,” added Mavuba, who also played for Villarreal in Spain and Sparta Prague, his final professional club.

Former Bordeaux and France midfielder Rio Mavuba, seen in an April 2016 file photo, announced his retirement on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

