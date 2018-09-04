Bryson DeChambeau wins 2nd straight tourney

Bryson DeChambeau plays golf differently from everyone else and is getting the results everyone wants.

It doesn’t take a scientist to figure that out.

For the second straight week in the richest part of the PGA Tour season, DeChambeau took down one of the strongest fields of the year by playing his best golf of the weekend to win the Dell Technologies Championship, becoming only the second player to capture the opening two playoff events in the FedEx Cup.

He closed with a 4-under 67 on Monday, making three straight birdies to close out the front nine and keeping his distance the rest of the way for a two-shot victory over Justin Rose on the TPC Boston.

“I wouldn’t have written it any better, to be honest with you,” DeChambeau said. “I’ve been playing some great golf this whole year. And I knew it was a matter of time before something cool showed up.”

Vijay Singh won the opening two FedEx Cup events in 2008, when the points system was different and points were not reset before the final playoff event. That allowed Singh to effectively wrap up the $10 million prize early.

Hideki Matsuyama tied for fourth place after climbing the leaderboard in the final round.

Matsuyama carded eight birdies against two bogeys on the final day for a 6-under-par 65. He ended with a 12-under 272 total and claimed a share of fourth along with Taiwan’s C. T. Pan and Tony Finau of the United States.