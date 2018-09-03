Ayako Uehara finishes third at Portland Classic

Ayako Uehara finished third outright at the Portland Classic on Sunday, moving up a notch on the leaderboard in the final round at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Uehara completed a bogey-free round with birdies on the seventh, 10th and 13th holes for a 3-under-par 69.

She ended the tournament 13-under with a total of 275, six strokes behind winner Marina Alex of the United States. Georgia Hall of the United Kingdom finished second at 15-under.

Alex carded a final round of 65 to move past overnight leader Hall and Minjee Lee of Australia, who finished fourth.

The 34-year-old Uehara started the last round in a two-way tie for fourth, having climbed three places the previous day with a 2-under 70.

Also for Japan, Sakura Yokomine carded a 1-under 71 in the final round, finishing the tournament 1-under in a tie for 42nd with six other players.