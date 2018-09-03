Ayako Uehara finishes third at Portland Classic
Ayako Uehara of Japan hits her tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic golf tournament in Portland, Oregon on Sunday. | AP

Kyodo

PORTLAND, OREGON – Ayako Uehara finished third outright at the Portland Classic on Sunday, moving up a notch on the leaderboard in the final round at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Uehara completed a bogey-free round with birdies on the seventh, 10th and 13th holes for a 3-under-par 69.

She ended the tournament 13-under with a total of 275, six strokes behind winner Marina Alex of the United States. Georgia Hall of the United Kingdom finished second at 15-under.

Alex carded a final round of 65 to move past overnight leader Hall and Minjee Lee of Australia, who finished fourth.

The 34-year-old Uehara started the last round in a two-way tie for fourth, having climbed three places the previous day with a 2-under 70.

Also for Japan, Sakura Yokomine carded a 1-under 71 in the final round, finishing the tournament 1-under in a tie for 42nd with six other players.

