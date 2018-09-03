Shohei Ohtani takes loss in return to mound for Angels

Shohei Ohtani pitched two scoreless innings on Sunday before giving up a two-run home run in his first major league start since June 6, suffering his second loss of the season as the Los Angeles Angels fell 4-2 against the Houston Astros.

Ohtani (4-2), who had been sidelined from pitching duties with a right elbow injury for nearly three months, yielded a leadoff single and a walk in the first inning at Minute Maid Park, but fanned Astros rookie Tyler White with runners on first and second to end the frame.

The 24-year-old rookie threw a 1-2-3 second but walked another batter in the third. George Springer then sent a 2-1 slider into the Crawford Boxes in left field for a two-run homer. After getting Jose Altuve to ground out, Ohtani was replaced by righty Jim Johnson.

He threw 49 pitches, striking out two and walking two in 2⅓ innings. His fastball was routinely between 96-99 mph (154-159 kph) in the first two innings, but he seemed to tire by the third and his velocity dipped dramatically, with his fastball only reaching between 89-92 (143-148 ).

Houston starter Gerrit Cole (13-5) allowed six hits and two runs in 5⅔ innings for his third straight win after losing three in a row. He struck out nine to move past teammate Justin Verlander (240) and into first place in the American League with 243 strikeouts. Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

With the Angels trailing 3-2 in the seventh, right-hander Junichi Tazawa debuted for Los Angeles after being called up from the minors Saturday.

Tazawa gave up a solo shot to Alex Bregman to put the Angels further behind. He later yielded a double and issued a walk but escaped the inning without further damage.

Springer finished a triple shy of the cycle, while Bregman had a pair of hits to go with his solo homer for Houston.

Ohtani last faced the defending World Series champions on April 24, when he allowed four runs in 5⅓ innings.

While unable to garner a fifth win, Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only players to start 10 games and hit at least 10 home runs, as well as pitch at least 50 innings and hit 15 homers in a season.

The three-month pitching layoff, however, has all but dashed the rookie’s hopes of joining Ruth as the only major leaguers to earn 10 wins and hit 10 home runs in the same season. He recorded a 3.10 ERA in nine appearances for the Angels before the injury.

Ohtani landed on the disabled list on June 8 with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. The two-way star, who pitches right-handed and bats left-handed, had been used exclusively as a hitter since being activated off the DL on July 3.