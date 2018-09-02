Osako nets first league goal for Werder in win over Eintracht

Yuya Osako opened his Bundesliga account for Werder Bremen on Saturday, scoring the opener in a 2-1 victory over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Samurai Blue striker scored with a right-footed shot in the 20th minute to give the visitors the lead against an Eintracht side missing his World Cup teammate Makoto Hasebe.

The former Japan captain missed Eintracht’s season opener due to illness and was not on the bench.

The home side went a man down in the 32nd minute when defender Jetro Willems was shown a red card. Despite the disadvantage, they looked set to hold on for a draw after Sebastien Haller equalized with a 54th-minute penalty.

The visitors snatched all three points, however, when Kosovo international Milot Rashica struck in the sixth minute of added time.

Osako scored on his debut for Werder Bremen on Aug. 18 in a 6-1 victory over Wormatia in the first round of the German Cup.

A standout in Japan’s run to the knockout stage at this year’s World Cup in Russia, the 28-year-old joined Werder in an off-season move from German second tier side FC Koln.