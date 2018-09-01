/

Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek retires after 11 NFL seasons

AP

PHILADELPHIA – Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Celek was released in March after spending his entire career with the Eagles. He told a crowd of 8,000 fans at a radio station event last Saturday that he was planning to retire and made it official on Friday.

He had 398 receptions for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns in 175 regular-season games. He caught 27 passes for 257 yards and three TDs in nine playoff games, including a 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl in February.

