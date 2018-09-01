Eagles triumph in Top League opener

The Top League season kicked off Friday night with Canon beating Toshiba 26-20 at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, the Eagles’ first win over the Brave Lupus in six attempts.

Eleven points from the boot of Japan flyhalf Yu Tamura, including a drop goal 12 minutes from time, ensured former South Africa coach Allister Coetzee had a winning return to Japan.

In other games, the Hino Red Dolphins routed the Munakata Sanix Blues 33-3, Kobe Kobelco Steelers topped the NTT Communications Shining Arcs 34-27 and last season’s runners-up, Panasonic Wild Knights, edged the Kubota Spears 15-11.