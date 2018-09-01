Usain Bolt makes soccer debut for Central Coast Mariners
Usain Bolt goes after the ball in his debut with Central Coast Mariners in Gosford, Australia, on Friday night. | REUTERS

AP

GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA – Usain Bolt’s soccer debut for the Central Coast Mariners on Friday lasted about 20 minutes against an amateur local team and with almost 10,000 people in the crowd.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is trying to become a professional soccer player and has been given a tryout with the Australian A-League club based in Gosford, north of Sydney.

Bolt started on the left wing and had a clumsy first touch, but settled in and found himself in scoring positions a couple of times before having a stoppage-time shot blocked.

“I was a little bit nervous, but as soon as I got on the field I think the nerves went away,” Bolt told Fox Sports. “I wish I had more touches, but I’m not fit yet. I’ve just got to put in the work and get up to speed.”

The Mariners already had a commanding lead when Bolt went on as a substitute in the 72nd minute — wearing the No. 95 on his shirt — and easily won 6-1.

The 32-year-old Jamaican predicted it would take four to five months until he’s “playing like one of the guys.”

Even if he doesn’t make it as a soccer player, Bolt can still draw a crowd. Some critics have said that’s what his trial period in the A-League is all about.

