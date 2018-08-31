Carp soar past Swallows on Yoshihiro Maru’s solo shot in 10th
Hiroshima's Yoshihiro Maru hits a solo homer off Tokyo Yakult's Yugo Umeno in the 10th inning on Friday night at Jingu Stadium. The Carp rallied for a 6-5 victory. | KYODO

/

Carp soar past Swallows on Yoshihiro Maru’s solo shot in 10th

Kyodo

The Central League-leading Hiroshima Carp fought their way out of a four-run hole for a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Friday night.

Outfielder Yoshihiro Maru drove in the winning run with a solo homer off Yugo Umeno in the top of the 10th at Jingu Stadium to extend the reigning CL champions’ lead over second-place Yakult to 12 games.

A four-run outburst from the Swallows in the bottom of the seventh, including a three-run homer from Norichika Aoki, saw the home team end the inning with a 5-1 lead.

With Yuhei Nakamura and Tomotaka Sakaguchi on base, former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Aoki sent Hiroshima starter Yusuke Nomura’s pitch over the center-field wall for his seventh home run of the season. Naomichi Nishiura added an RBI single to round out the inning.

The Carp cut the lead to 5-3 in the top of the eighth when outfielder Xavier Batista went deep to left off Yakult starter David Buchanan for a two-run homer. Ryuhei Matsuyama then reduced the lead to a single run with an RBI single.

With Yakult reliever Taichi Ishiyama on the mound, Hiroshima third baseman Ryoma Nishikawa scored on Takayoshi Noma’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

Carp reliever Shota Nakazaki (3-0) picked up the win, while Umeno (1-2) incurred the loss.

Giants 5, Dragons 3

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Hawks 7, Eagles 1

Lions 1, Buffaloes 0

Fighters 7, Marines 2

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Astros extend manager AJ Hinch's contract through 2022
The World Series champion Houston Astros have rewarded manager A.J. Hinch with a new contract that extends his run in the dugout through the 2022 season. The Astros made the announcement...
Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs the bases against Houston in the sixth inning on Thursday night.
Shohei Ohtani gets green light to pitch again
Rookie right-hander Shohei Ohtani, who has been sidelined as a pitcher for nearly three months with an elbow injury, will start Sunday night against the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels manage...
Swallows right-hander Hirofumi Yamanaka pitches against the Tigers at Koshien Stadium on Thursday.
Swallows outplay mistake-prone Tigers, extend winning streak to five
Hirofumi Yamanaka earned his first win of the season on Thursday as the Tokyo Yakult Swallows defeated the Hanshin Tigers 3-1. In his 10th appearance this year, Yamanaka (1-0) fanned thr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hiroshima's Yoshihiro Maru hits a solo homer off Tokyo Yakult's Yugo Umeno in the 10th inning on Friday night at Jingu Stadium. The Carp rallied for a 6-5 victory. | KYODO

, , ,