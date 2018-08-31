Vegalta Sendai’s Takuma Nishimura transfers to CSKA Moscow

Vegalta Sendai forward Takuma Nishimura will make a full transfer to Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow, the J. League club announced Friday.

It will be Nishimura’s first stint with an overseas club, having spent his entire career with Vegalta since joining the J1 side in 2015.

He follows in the footsteps of former Japan international and recent Melbourne Victory marquee signee Keisuke Honda, who played four successful seasons with CSKA and helped it win back-to-back first-division titles in 2013 and 2014.

The 21-year-old Nishimura won the New Hero Award at last year’s Levain Cup tournament. He scored 11 goals in 24 games for Vegalta this season, tying the most by a Japanese player in the J. League first division.