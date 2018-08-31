Arbitrator sends Colin Kaepernick’s grievance against NFL to trial
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seen in a December 2016 file photo.

/

Arbitrator sends Colin Kaepernick’s grievance against NFL to trial

AP

PHILADELPHIA – Colin Kaepernick and his legal team are driving inside NFL territory, forcing the league and its 32 teams to brace for a defensive stand.

An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick’s grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league’s request to throw out the quarterback’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.

Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos tweeted a picture Thursday of a ruling by arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank. The NFL declined a request for comment.

Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and NFC Championship Game in consecutive seasons, argues that owners have colluded to keep him off any NFL roster since he hit free agency in 2017.

Burbank’s decision means there was sufficient evidence of collusion to keep Kaepernick’s drive going.

Now some owners, coaches and team executives will be called to testify during the season, a situation the league hoped to avoid.

Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

Kaepernick contends the owners violated their collective bargaining agreement with players by conspiring to keep him off teams.

The case hinges on whether owners worked together rather than decided individually to not sign Kaepernick.

A similar grievance is still pending by unsigned safety Eric Reid, who played with Kaepernick in San Francisco and joined in the protests.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Shohei Ono (right) battles South Korea's An Chang-rim in the final of the 73-kg event at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Thursday.
Determined Shohei Ono battles past An Chang-rim to earn 73-kg gold
Shohei Ono put on a show at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, winning four of the five matches by ippon. By doing so, he nabbed a gold medal in the men's 73-kg judo competition. The fash...
Tiger Woods has a busy schedule over the next few weeks with FedEx Cup playoff events tournaments and likely the Ryder Cup on tap.
Tiger, Thomas trying to stay fresh for PGA Tour postseason
In the three days between the opening two FedEx Cup playoff events, Tiger Woods took it easy at home with a little driving and putting. Only one golf club was involved. "Driving ...
Yuko Takahashi competes in the cycling portion of the women's triathlon at the Asian Games on Friday in Palembang, Indonesia.
Yuko Takahashi triumphs in women's triathlon
Yuko Takahashi captured gold in the women's triathlon at the Asian Games on Friday. Takahashi seized the initiative in the swim and never relinquished the lead, crossing the finish line ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seen in a December 2016 file photo.

,