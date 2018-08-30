Youngsters Ritsu Doan, Tatsuya Ito among call-ups for Japan’s upcoming friendlies
Japan men's national team manager Hajime Moriyasu speaks at a news conference on Thursday in Bogor, Indonesia. | KYODO

Youngsters Ritsu Doan, Tatsuya Ito among call-ups for Japan’s upcoming friendlies

BOGOR, INDONESIA – Twenty-year-old Ritsu Doan and 21-year-old Tatsuya Ito were among the 23 players named Thursday by the Japan Football Association to the national squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Chile and Costa Rica.

The two matches will be Japan’s first following its round-of-16 exit from the World Cup in Russia last month, and the first time new head coach Hajime Moriyasu takes charge of the senior men’s squad since he replaced Akira Nishino at the end of July.

The squad will feature new talents after veterans Makoto Hasebe and Keisuke Honda retired from international soccer following the World Cup.

In addition to Doan (Groningen) and Ito (Hamburg SV), 19-year-old defender Takehiro Tomiyasu of Sint-Truiden and Sanfrecce Hiroshima defender Sho Sasaki, who is 28, are first-time selections.

Only six of the 23 were on the World Cup squad, including Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka) and Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds).

Japan plays Chile at Sapporo Dome on Sept. 7 and Costa Rica at Panasonic Stadium in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, four days later.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Eiji Kawashima
Eiji Kawashima finalizes one-year deal with Strasbourg
Veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima signed a one-year deal with Strasbourg, the French first-division club said Wednesday. The 35-year-old had been searching for a new club since the rece...
Image Not Available
Longtime U.S. and Sounders striker Clint Dempsey announces retirement
All Clint Dempsey ever wanted to do was score goals and go fishing. He'll have plenty of time to do the latter after deciding his goal-scoring days are over. In true Dempsey fash...
Japan advances to final against South Korea
Japan made it to the Asian Games men's soccer final for the first time since winning in 2010 with a 1-0 semifinal victory over United Arab Emirates on Wednesday night. In Sunday's final, Japan w...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan men's national team manager Hajime Moriyasu speaks at a news conference on Thursday in Bogor, Indonesia. | KYODO

, , , ,