Veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima signed a one-year deal with Strasbourg, the French first-division club said Wednesday.

The 35-year-old had been searching for a new club since the recent expiration of his two-year contract with Metz, who were relegated last season to the French second division.

Kawashima, who played for Japan at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, had also been with Lierse SK and Standard Liege, both of Belgium, as well as Dundee United of Scotland.