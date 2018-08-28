Ken Shiro to mount fourth defense of WBC light flyweight title

Kenshiro Teraji said Tuesday he will attempt the fourth defense of his WBC light flyweight title on Oct. 7 against Milan Melindo of the Philippines.

The 26-year-old, who fights under the name Ken Shiro, is undefeated in 13 professional bouts with seven knockouts. Melindo is a former world champion, having lost his IBF light flyweight championship and his WBA super championship on New Year’s Eve to Ryoichi Taguchi.

“I want to give it my all so that I can deliver another comprehensive win,” said Shiro, who won his last fight by knockout.

The 30-year-old Melindo is 37-3 with 13 KOs. He had won his IBF crown by beating Akira Yaegashi in May 2017.

“I have no fear of him,” Shiro said of Melindo. “If I can maintain the right distance, I will have no problems.”

The Shiro-Melindo fight will be on the same card at Yokohama Arena as WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue’s bout with former super champion Juan Carlos Payano of the Dominican Republic.