Ken Shiro to mount fourth defense of WBC light flyweight title
Ken Shiro (right) punches challenger Gilberto Pedrosa of Panama in a WBC light flyweight title match on Dec. 30, 2017, at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium. | AFP-JIJI

/

Ken Shiro to mount fourth defense of WBC light flyweight title

Kyodo

Kenshiro Teraji said Tuesday he will attempt the fourth defense of his WBC light flyweight title on Oct. 7 against Milan Melindo of the Philippines.

The 26-year-old, who fights under the name Ken Shiro, is undefeated in 13 professional bouts with seven knockouts. Melindo is a former world champion, having lost his IBF light flyweight championship and his WBA super championship on New Year’s Eve to Ryoichi Taguchi.

“I want to give it my all so that I can deliver another comprehensive win,” said Shiro, who won his last fight by knockout.

The 30-year-old Melindo is 37-3 with 13 KOs. He had won his IBF crown by beating Akira Yaegashi in May 2017.

“I have no fear of him,” Shiro said of Melindo. “If I can maintain the right distance, I will have no problems.”

The Shiro-Melindo fight will be on the same card at Yokohama Arena as WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue’s bout with former super champion Juan Carlos Payano of the Dominican Republic.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Yoshihito Nishioka
Yoshihito Nishioka faces tough task against Roger Federer at U.S. Open in latest stage of comeback
It's been a long road back from major knee surgery for Yoshihito Nishioka. It got a little bit longer last week when he drew Roger Federer in the first round of the U.S. Open. An...
Giants receiver Odell Beckham makes a catch during training camp on Aug. 21 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. becomes NFL's top-paid receiver
Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is now the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday the team agreed to a fiv...
Decathlete Keisuke Ushiro throws the javelin on Sunday at the Asian Games in Jakarta. Ushiro repeated as champion at the quadrennial competition.
After another Asian Games title, decathlete Keisuke Ushiro eyes success on global stage
Veteran decathlon athlete Keisuke Ushiro acknowledged his exhaustion after capturing the gold medal for the second straight time at the Asian Games on Sunday. Yet he still had more than ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ken Shiro (right) punches challenger Gilberto Pedrosa of Panama in a WBC light flyweight title match on Dec. 30, 2017, at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,