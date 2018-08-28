Shinji Kagawa: ‘Only God knows’ destination
Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa is seen during a team photo session on Aug. 10 in Dortmund, Germany. | REUTERS

Staff Report

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa’s future remains clouded after the Japan international missed the squad for a second straight match.

The 29-year-old did not participate in his club’s 4-1 win on Sunday over RB Leipzig in the opening stage of the Bundesliga or its 2-1 extra-time victory at Greuther Fürth in the first round of the German Cup.

“I can’t worry about external factors, I have to focus on myself,” Kagawa said after training on Monday, according to Nikkan Sports. “I may stay, I may leave. Only God knows.”

The Samurai Blue star and two-time World Cup participant has reportedly attracted interest from Spain’s Sevilla, France’s Olympic Marseille, and Turkey’s Besiktas.

Kagawa is under contract with Dortmund through June of 2020.

