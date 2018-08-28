Angels end six-game slide

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani homered, Eric Young Jr. drove in the go-ahead run during a five-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels blew a three-run lead before rallying to snap their six-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

After DJ LeMahieu’s first career grand slam put the Rockies up 7-5 in the eighth, the struggling Angels improbably mounted a five-run rally in the bottom of the inning.

Los Angeles loaded the bases against Adam Ottavino (6-3) and got a run on Andrelton Simmons’ sacrifice fly before Young capped an eight-pitch at-bat with a two-out, bases-loaded single to center on a full-count pitch from Oh Seung-hwan. The Angels, who sent 11 men to the plate in the eighth, added two insurance runs on Rockies shortstop Trevor Story’s throwing error.

Ohtani, who batted cleanup and finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, belted a three-run homer. Trout added his first home run since his return from injury for the Angels, who have won 11 of their last 12 meetings with Colorado.

After both bullpens flopped mightily in the eighth, Noe Ramirez calmly pitched the ninth without incident for his first career save.

On the same day, Ohtani threw 50 pitches over three innings in his second simulated game since being injured and said he feels ready to pitch again.

“I can go now. I don’t feel any uncertainty,” Ohtani said. “There are a lot of things you won’t know until you throw at the major league level. There’s not much else to notice at this stage.”

White Sox 6, Yankees 2

In New York, Masahiro Tanaka remained one short of 10 wins after giving up four runs and suffering his fifth loss.

Tanaka (9-5) threw five solid innings but gave up a 2-0 Yankees’ lead in the sixth, when a double on a one-out bases-loaded jam and a sac fly cost the right-hander three runs. He allowed 10 hits, walking one and fanning seven batters.

He gave up a fourth run in the seventh before being replaced with no outs.

Chicago starter Carlos Rodon (6-3) and relievers held the Yankees to three hits.

Tanaka recorded the 2,000th strikeout of his career in Japan and the majors when he fanned two straight in a 1-2-3 first. Tanaka, 29, is looking to become the second Japanese major leaguer after Hiroki Kuroda to earn double-digit wins five years in a row.

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0

In Baltimore, Kendrys Morales had his home run streak snapped at seven games by the Orioles, who ended an eight-game skid by defeating Toronto.

Striving to tie the major league record of homering in eight straight games, Morales went 0-for-3 with a walk and did not hit the ball out of the infield. In his final chance, the Toronto slugger swung through a slider from Paul Fry to strike out in the eighth inning.

Morales failed to match the all-time mark shared by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr.

