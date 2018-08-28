/

Vegalta’s Takuma Nishimura on verge of move to CSKA Moscow

Kyodo

Vegalta Sendai forward Takuma Nishimura is poised for a move to Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow, a source said Monday.

The 21-year-old’s 11 goals are tied for the most by a Japanese player in the J. League’s first division this season.

With negotiations between the two clubs nearing completion, Nishimura is expected to travel to Europe in the coming days for a medical.

If all goes smoothly, an official announcement could be made this month.

