Vegalta’s Takuma Nishimura on verge of move to CSKA Moscow

Vegalta Sendai forward Takuma Nishimura is poised for a move to Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow, a source said Monday.
The 21-year-old’s 11 goals are tied for the most by a Japanese player in the J. League’s first division this season.
With negotiations between the two clubs nearing completion, Nishimura is expected to travel to Europe in the coming days for a medical.
If all goes smoothly, an official announcement could be made this month.
