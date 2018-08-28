Jose Mourinho demands ‘respect, respect, respect’ after 3-0 loss to Spurs

AP

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Even his heaviest home loss wasn’t enough to defeat Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s fighting spirit on Monday.

Following a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League at Old Trafford, the Portuguese defiantly held up three fingers at his news conference.

“Do you know what this means? 3-0,” Mourinho asked. “That also means three Premiership (titles) and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them.”

Mourinho then left his seat repeating “respect, respect, respect” as he walked out of the news conference.

But the scale of the defeat was shown by the fact that in his four previous Premier League visits to Old Trafford, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino had never seen his team score.

He has now — three times — as Tottenham humiliated United to stay perfect after three rounds.

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura struck twice in a three-minute span early in the second half. Moura grabbed a second with six minutes left.

Raising media speculation over his future, Mourinho cut a lonely figure as he took to the field at the end to shake hands with his players and then went out of his way to applaud the home fans who had remained inside Old Trafford, holding up a scarf thrown to him by a supporter.

He praised United fans for their attitude, saying “all our fans don’t read papers, all our fans don’t watch television, all our fans are more intelligent than that and answered in an amazing way.

“I don’t think it’s normal for a team to lose at home and (the fans) react like that.”

This is just the second season in Premier League history that United has lost more than one of its opening three matches. After beating Leicester in its opener, United lost to Brighton 3-2 and now has three points after three rounds.

Tottenham’s perfect start to the campaign continued with its third straight win. The London side, which is tied on points with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Watford, sits in second on goal difference.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Yokohama F. Marinos midfielder Takefusa Kubo controls the ball as Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta looks on during Marinos' 2-0 win on Sunday.
Marinos take star-studded Vissel down a notch
Cellar-dwellers Yokohama F. Marinos showed on Sunday that star power is not always the answer as they beat Vissel Kobe 2-0 on the road. Second-half goals from Takefusa Kubo and Teruhito ...
Nadeshiko coach Asako Takakura advises Japan's younger players to avoid resting on laurels
A day after Japan won the Women's Under-20 World Cup for the first time, senior head coach Asako Takakura offered some words of wisdom to youngsters who wish to forge the future of Japanese socc...
Kawasaki Frontale's Kengo Nakamura (center) scores in the second half against Vegalta Sendai at Todoroki Stadium on Saturday night. Frontale triumphed 1-0.
Kengo Nakamura's second-half strike sends Frontale past Vegalta
Kawasaki Frontale maintained the pressure on J. League leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima with a 1-0 win over Vegalta Sendai in steamy conditions on Saturday. Kengo Nakamura scored in the 55th ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho shouts instructions during Monday night's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. | AP

, , ,