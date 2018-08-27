Nasa Hataoka falls to 8th, Henderson wins CP Women’s Open

Nasa Hataoka slumped into a five-way tie for eighth place Sunday after ending the CP Women’s Open at a 13-under-par 275, eight strokes behind winner Brooke Henderson of Canada.

Hataoka, who went into the final day at Wascana Country Club one shot off the pace, canceled out four birdies with four bogeys for an even round.

“My tee shots were off and I just couldn’t build a lot of chances. It’s too bad I couldn’t stick with it,” Hataoka said. “I haven’t been able to play steadily for all four days (in recent tournaments), so that’s my goal.”

With her tee shots veering right, Hataoka could only hit six of fourteen fairways compared to 12 on Saturday. She bogeyed her first hole of the day and was unable to recover.

The 19-year-old said she was impressed to see Henderson play so well under the pressure of cheering locals.

“Brooke had a lot of support. I thought it was pretty amazing that she played like that in the middle of such heavy pressure,” Hataoka said.

Hataoka was seeking her second LGPA title after her maiden victory at the NW Arkansas Championship in June. She now has 11 top-ten finishes on the tour this season.

Henderson maintained her Day 3 lead with a 7-under 65, powering through two bogeys with nine birdies to end at 267, four strokes ahead of American Angel Yin.

The 20-year-old Henderson earned her seventh career win, and is now one win shy from tying Sandra Post for most LPGA wins by a Canadian.

American Jennifer Song finished third, while world No. 1 Park Sung-hyun of South Korea, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, and Puerto Rican rookie Maria Torres all tied for eighth along with Hataoka.

Harukyo Nomura fell to 64th at 1 over after carding a 3-over 75.