Hideki Matsuyama makes progress at Northern Trust
Hideki Matsuyama plays a shot at the Northern Trust on Saturday in Paramus, New Jersey. | KYODO

/

Hideki Matsuyama makes progress at Northern Trust

Kyodo

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY – Hideki Matsuyama climbed 18 places on the leaderboard Saturday to put himself 10 shots adrift of the lead going into the final round of the Northern Trust.

Matsuyama, who was 44th at the halfway point of the tournament, carded five birdies against a sole bogey at Ridgewood Country Club while American Bryson DeChambeau fired an 8-under 63 to surge to the top after three rounds at 16 under for the tournament.

DeChambeau led the field by four strokes, with compatriot Keegan Bradley alone in second place. Australia’s Cameron Smith and American Tony Finau were trailing by five.

“My iron shots weren’t bad but it’s hard to recover from a bad first tee shot,” Matsuyama said.

“Aiming for a win doesn’t seem realistic so I’ll try to finish in the top 20,” he said.

Also out of contention is Tiger Woods, who posted a bogey-free 68 and remained well behind the leaders at 3 under.

The Northern Trust is the first of four events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The top 125 point-earners on the PGA Tour this season will battle for a grand total of $67 million over the following month.

The original field will be cut to 100 after The Northern Trust, to 70 after the Dell Technologies Championship, and to 30 after the BMW Championship.

The top 30 will then play in the Tour Championship on Sept. 20-23 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Isaac Dogboe stops Hidenori Otake's WBO super bantamweight title challenge in first round
Challenger Hidenori Otake suffered a first-round TKO loss in a WBO super bantamweight title bout Saturday when he fell to Ghana's Isaac Dogboe in Arizona. Otake was knocked down twice an...
Kiyuna, Shimizu continue to help raise karate's profile
There were a lot of fans angling to get a closer look at Ryo Kiyuna, after the Japanese men's kata karateka captured gold at the Asian Games on Saturday at the Jakarta Convention Center Plenary ...
Nasa Hataoka hits a shot on the third hole during the third round of the CP Women's Open on Saturday in Regina, Saskatchewan.
Nasa Hataoka one shot back after third round of CP Women's Open
Nasa Hataoka will start the final round of the CP Women's Open in a tie for second at 13-under 203, after keeping alive her hopes of a second career title with a solid third round on Saturday.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hideki Matsuyama plays a shot at the Northern Trust on Saturday in Paramus, New Jersey. | KYODO