Vince Carter signs one-year deal with Hawks for 21st NBA season

ATLANTA – Vince Carter can’t say his 21st NBA season will be his last.

At least not yet. Carter signed a one-year veteran minimum contract Friday with the rebuilding Atlanta Hawks, his eighth team, in what could be his final stop before starting a career in broadcasting.

It appears to be the right mix for Carter, the league’s oldest active player. He turns 42 in January and wants to be ready for a television job when his playing days end.

Last season, he averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 58 games for the Sacramento Kings.

