Tom Brady’s private trainer flies on team plane

Tom Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, flew on the New England Patriots’ team plane to Charlotte on Thursday before Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.

The trip to Charlotte is the team’s first road trip of the season after it played the first two preseason games at home.

Guerrero’s presence on the plane marks a departure from the end of last season, when various reports said he was not permitted to fly with the team. Guerrero and Brady are business partners at TB12 Sports Therapy Center.