Iconic stadium changing name

A plaque at the main entrance of the Argentinos Juniors club stadium reads: “The best player of all times made his career debut in this stadium on October 20, 1976.”

Diego Maradona played his first professional game in this small club in a Buenos Aires neighborhood. The club honored Maradona, one of soccer’s most iconic players, by naming its stadium after him.

Recently, Argentinos Juniors announced an agreement to re-name the stadium.

Staring next week, it will be called “Autocredito Diego A. Maradona.”