Nasa Hataoka three shots back at midway point of CP Women’s Open

First-round co-leader Nasa Hataoka shot a 2-under-par 70 and fell back into a four-way tie for fourth place after two rounds at the CP Women’s Open on Friday.

Hataoka surprised herself by finding the cup from 146 yards for an eagle on the fifth hole at the Wascana Country Club, but the 19-year-old was not as impressive on the back nine where she had three birdies and three bogeys.

Amy Yang of South Korea took sole possession of the lead after shooting a 7-under 65 with Canada’s Brooke M. Henderson and American Angel Yin a stroke behind.

Hataoka is joined at 10-under, three strokes behind Yang, South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun, Puerto Rico’s Maria Torres and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn.

“In the morning it wasn’t as windy as I had expected it to be so I wanted to improve my score a bit more. It was too bad I couldn’t,” said Hataoka, who teed off at 9:55 a.m.

“I have to try and establish a rhythm for better putting so I don’t miss short putts,” she said.

Harukyo Nomura shot a 69 for a 5-under total.

In Paramus, New Jersey, Brooks Koepka moved into a share of the lead at The Northern Trust on Friday.

Koepka closed with three straight birdies and had a 6-under 65. That gave the U.S. Open and PGA champion a share of the lead with Jamie Lovemark at 10-under 132.