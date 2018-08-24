Japan softball squad claims fifth straight Asian Games gold medal

Ace Yukiko Ueno and Japan won their fifth straight Asian Games gold medal on Friday with a 7-0 mercy-rule win over Taiwan.

Ueno got some much-needed early help when left fielder Saki Yamazaki robbed Taiwan of a leadoff double by making an over the shoulder catch while racing toward the fence.

Ueno then pitched out of a two-on, two-out jam before her teammates took control of the scoreboard in the home half of the first.

Cleanup hitter Yu Yamamoto drove in the game’s first run in Japan’s three-run first inning after Taiwan starter Tu Ya-ting walked Yuka Ichiguchi and Yamazaki.

After a wild pitch, Natsuko Sugama’s double made it 3-0. Yamamoto put the game away in the second inning by homering for the second straight game, taking reliever Chiu An-ju deep for a three-run blast that capped the four-run inning.

Two-way player Yamato Fujita pitched a 1-2-3 fifth to end the game through the mercy rule.

Japan has now won all five Asian Games softball golds, winning every final in a shutout.

Taiwan settled for the silver medal after beating China 5-4 in the bronze medal game to advance to the grand final against Japan. China, Japan and Taiwan remain the only nations to ever medal in Asian Games softball.