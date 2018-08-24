/

Former Cowboys DE George Andrie, who played in Ice Bowl, dies at 78

AP

DALLAS – George Andrie, the former Dallas Cowboys defensive end who scored a touchdown in the Ice Bowl game against Green Bay in 1967, has died. He was 78.

The Cowboys confirmed the death of Andrie. He died Tuesday at his home in Woodway, Texas. Andrie’s family has said he suffered from dementia.

Andrie was among the former players who sued the NFL over claims that the league knew repeated head blows could lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease. Experts have linked CTE to dementia, among other conditions.

Andrie was part of the “Doomsday Defense” that included Hall of Famer Bob Lilly and fellow starters Willie Townes and Jethro Pugh. He led the Cowboys in sacks four straight seasons from 1964-67 and was an All-Pro in 1969. That was the last of five straight Pro Bowls, a record for a Dallas defensive end.

The temperature was minus 27 C in Green Bay when the Packers and Cowboys played for a spot in the second Super Bowl. Andrie picked up a fumble by Bart Starr and ran 7 yards for a touchdown with Green Bay leading 14-0. The Packers won 21-17 on Starr’s quarterback sneak in the final seconds.

Andrie moved back to his native Michigan after his playing days but returned to Texas, where he co-owned a beer distributorship with Lilly in Waco. Andrie played at Marquette, which dropped football before his final season. He was a sixth-round pick by Dallas in 1962.

