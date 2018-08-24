/

NBA proposes shortening shot clock after offensive rebound, other rule changes

Reuters

NEW YORK – The NBA is expected to pass several rules changes for the 2018-19 season, including the shortening of the shot clock after an offensive rebound and tweaks to clear-path fouls and replay reviews, according to an ESPN report Thursday.

Per ESPN, the league sent a memo to general managers and coaches detailing three unanimous recommendations from the competition committee, which will be voted on by the board of governors in late September. Each rule needs a two-third majority to be passed.

One proposed rule would reset the shot clock to 14 seconds following offensive rebounds, a measure that would be aimed at increasing shot attempts, particularly late in close games. Under previous rules, the shot clock resets to 24 seconds anytime the ball hits the rim.

The proposed changes to the rules for a clear-path foul would remove some of the judgment calls for referees by requiring only that the offensive player is ahead of all defensive players and in control of the ball or ready to receive an already released pass. The third rules proposal would expand the definition of a “hostile act” that triggers the use of instant replay to include not just player-to-player interactions but also any hostile interaction between a player and a coach, referee or fan.

