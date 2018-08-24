Nasa Hataoka ties course record with 64 at CP Women’s Open

Nasa Hataoka shot a course-record 8-under-par 64 in the first round of the CP Women’s Open on Thursday, opening the 72-hole event in Canada in a three-way tie for first place.

Hataoka carded nine birdies against a lone bogey for a share of the course record at Wascana Country Club with Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, who also had nine birdies and a bogey, and Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe, who had eight birdies in a bogey-free round.

“I was able to shoot aggressively and convert my chances,” Hataoka said. “(My swing) wasn’t very smooth before the tournament but once it got underway, I had a better rhythm so it gives me confidence.”

Starting on the back nine, Hataoka made two straight birdies in Nos. 10 and 11 before her only blemish on the card on the par-5 17th. She birdied the next hole to recover her momentum, and then sank four more after the turn to finish strongly.

“I can’t bogey (tomorrow),” Hataoka said. “But even if I do, my goal is to limit it to one per day.”

The 19-year-old rookie is looking for her second win on the LPGA tour, following her maiden victory in June at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

In Paramus, New Jersey, Tiger Woods failed to carry any momentum he had from his last tournament into the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Neither did Sean O’Hair.

That was only good news for one of them on Thursday in The Northern Trust.

O’Hair missed the cut last week and saw his FedEx Cup standing slip to No. 121, meaning he has to play well this week or his season is over.

He drilled a 3-wood from 284 yards to 6 feet for eagle on No. 3. He hammered another 3-wood on the par-5 17th to 10 feet, settling for a two-putt birdie. That carried O’Hair to a 5-under 66, giving him a share of the lead with Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor.

Woods, playing for the first time since his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, had a pair of birdies, a pair of bogeys, a lot of pars and a 71. He was five shots behind and in a tie for 60th.