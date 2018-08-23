/

MLB returning to Monterrey for six games in 2019

AP

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball will return to Monterrey, Mexico, for six games in 2019, starting with spring training games between Colorado and Arizona on March 9-10.

In the regular season, Cincinnati will host St. Louis on April 13-14, and the Los Angeles Angels will play the Houston Astros on May 4-5.

All games will be played at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey, the home of the Sultanes de Monterrey of the Mexican League.

The Rockies will be making their third trip to Mexico. The Diamondbacks have played 10 exhibition games there, all in Hermosillo.

The Reds and Cardinals will be making their first trips to Mexico. The Angels and Astros have previously played exhibitions there.

The Dodgers and Padres played a regular-season series in Monterrey in May.

, ,