Quick start fuels victory for playoff-chasing D-Backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been baseball’s best first-inning team and they added to those numbers with Paul Goldschmidt’s two-run homer Wednesday night.

The way Clay Buchholz has been pitching, it was more than enough.

Goldschmidt homered to set the all-time mark at Chase Field, Buchholz pitched seven scoreless innings and the Diamondbacks earned a 5-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels.

“It seems like every day. This team is pretty amazing when you look at the runs scored in the first inning,” Buchholz said.

The Diamondbacks have a knack for jumping on teams early, leading the majors in first-inning runs with 109.

Goldschmidt increased the total with his two-run shot off Odrisamer Despaigne (2-2), passing Luis Gonzalez with his 96th homer at Chase Field. Goldschmidt had three hits to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and has reached safely in 27 straight.

Buchholz (7-2) yielded four hits and struck out seven with no walks for his eighth straight game of at least five innings and three runs or fewer allowed.

Yoshihisa Hirano, Arizona’s fourth and final pitcher, worked a scoreless ninth. He allowed a hit, walked one and struck out one.

Despaigne allowed three runs and five hits in four innings.

David Peralta hit a two-run shot, homering for the third straight game. The Diamondbacks have won six of seven to maintain a 1½-game lead in the NL West over Colorado.

“It all started with Clay tonight,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He goes out and gives us seven scoreless and really set the tone for us for the course of this game.”

The injury-depleted Angels had five hits — two by Rene Rivera — and lost for the fifth time in six games.

For Los Angeles, Shohei Ohtani had a pinch-hit single in the sixth.