Tiger, Mickelson to stage pay-per-view duel on Thanksgiving weekend

NEW YORK – The winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is on.

WarnerMedia said it has secured the rights for a pay-per-view event it is promoting as “The Match.” It will be 18 holes between Woods and Mickelson held Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner will receive $9 million.

The pay-per-view cost is to be announced later.

Woods announced that the match was on in a tweet , setting off Twitter banter with Mickelson , who only signed up for a Twitter account Wednesday.

WarnerMedia said pay-per-view coverage will be distributed through Turner’s B/R Live, AT&T DirecTV and U-verse, and other on-demand platforms. HBO Sports and Bleacher Report will take part in the promotion.

Woods and Mickelson will make side bets during the match on such things as longest drive or closest to the pin.

