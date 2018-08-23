Japan runs past Hong Kong
The Japan men's basketball team greets supporters after their 88-82 win over Hong Kong at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Basket Hall on Aug. 22. | KYODO

Japan runs past Hong Kong

Kyodo

JAKARTA – Japan’s men’s basketball team was back in action at the Asian Games on Wednesday, earning an 88-82 victory over Hong Kong, in their first game since the Japanese Olympic Committee announced it had kicked out four players for violating the committee’s rules.

Players among the remaining eight expressing gratitude for being able to continue after their teammates were expelled from the national team for buying sex in Jakarta.

“I wanted to express my appreciation on the court for allowing the team to keep playing,” said Naoto Tsuji, who scored eight points in the victory.

Tenketsu Harimoto, who exploded with 17 points for Japan, said, “I wanted to do my best to fill in the gaps made by the players who are gone now.”

The Gelora Bung Karno Basket Hall was nearly at full capacity on the country’s national holiday, with fans cheering throughout the tight affair.

“I hope the players perform well so the younger generation can think they’re cool,” said Chiaya Suzuki, a fan visiting from Shizuoka Prefecture.

A Japanese fan in her 20s who lives in Jakarta said the scandal was reported on local TV news. “Everyone was talking about it at work. I hope the team can overcome this adversity,” she said.

The scandal has rocked the Japanese sport world as the country gears up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. The JOC has cautioned national team, warning them to prevent similar misconduct in the future.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

The Philippines' Stanley Pringle goes up for a shot against China during their preliminary Group D contest at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Philippines basketball coach slams choice of Hong Kong referee after loss to China
The Philippines' basketball coach said a referee from "Chinese territory" should not have officiated his side's narrow loss to China at the Asian Games, questioning the number of fouls his side ...
National basketball team players (from left) Yuya Nagayoshi, Takuya Hashimoto, Takuma Sato and Keita Imamura, and Japan Basketball Association chairperson Yuko Mitsuya attend a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
Disgraced basketball players face the music after sex scandal
The four men’s national basketball team players who were penalized by the Japanese Olympic Committee for allegedly paying women for sex last weekend in Jakarta, where they were competing at the ong...
Japan's delegation chief Yasuhiro Yamashita speaks during a news conference on Monday in Jakarta.
Japanese basketball players punished for soliciting sex
The Japanese Olympic Committee has penalized four players on the men's Asian Games basketball team for buying sex in Jakarta and sent them back home, a senior official said Monday. Japan...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Japan men's basketball team greets supporters after their 88-82 win over Hong Kong at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Basket Hall on Aug. 22. | KYODO

, ,