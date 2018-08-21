Young Nadeshiko down England to reach U20 Women’s World Cup final
Japan's Riko Ueki (center) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against England in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Monday. | KYODO

Young Nadeshiko down England to reach U20 Women’s World Cup final

by Kyodo

VANNE, FRANCE – Goals by Riko Ueki and Jun Endo on Monday propelled Japan to its first-ever FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final with a 2-0 win over England.

Nineteen-year-old Ueki opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, receiving Endo’s pass just outside the penalty area and deftly turning to slot inside the post with her right foot. It was her fifth goal of the tournament, good for second overall in the race for the golden boot.

“I was turned away from the goal when I received the ball, but I was in a good position and I was able to set up the goal,” Ueki said after the match.

Endo, a member of JFA Academy Fukushima, scored a goal of her own just five minutes later to give Japan an insurmountable lead against the Young Lionesses, which had made its first semifinals appearance.

Japan will attempt to win the tournament for the first time in six appearances on Friday evening when it faces Spain, which defeated France 1-0 in the other semifinal match on Monday.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Crystal Palace's James Tomkins vie for the ball in Monday's match at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-0.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah plays pivotal role in victory over Crystal Palace
Mohamed Salah won a first-half penalty converted by James Milner and also played in Sadio Mane for a late goal as Liverpool beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 on Monday for its second straight win t...
Andres Iniesta (8) and his Vissel Kobe teammates celebrate after a 2-0 win at Shonan Bellmare on Sunday.
Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres set to square off in Emperor's Cup clash
Spanish stars Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres appear set to clash on Wednesday after both players were registered for the Emperor's Cup by their respective J. League clubs. Iniesta's ...
Yuya Kubo
Yuya Kubo moves to Nuremberg on season-long loan
Japan striker Yuya Kubo has been loaned to Bundesliga side Nuremberg for the 2018-19 season by Gent, the Belgian first-division club announced Sunday. The loan includes an option for Kub...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's Riko Ueki (center) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against England in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Monday. | KYODO

, , ,