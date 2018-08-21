Shohei Ohtani tosses 29 pitches in simulated game

Shohei Ohtani, who is recovering from a right elbow injury, threw a simulated game at the Los Angeles Angels’ training facility in Tempe, Arizona on Monday.

The Angels reported that everything went smoothly as the 24-year-old faced hitters in the batter’s box for the first time since he last pitched in a game on June 6, before he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain in the ulnar collateral ligament of his pitching elbow.

Ohtani threw 29 pitches against two minor league hitters, one right-handed and one left-handed, who each had three at-bats.