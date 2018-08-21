/

Shohei Ohtani tosses 29 pitches in simulated game

Kyodo

LOS ANGELES – Shohei Ohtani, who is recovering from a right elbow injury, threw a simulated game at the Los Angeles Angels’ training facility in Tempe, Arizona on Monday.

The Angels reported that everything went smoothly as the 24-year-old faced hitters in the batter’s box for the first time since he last pitched in a game on June 6, before he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain in the ulnar collateral ligament of his pitching elbow.

Ohtani threw 29 pitches against two minor league hitters, one right-handed and one left-handed, who each had three at-bats.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (left) will manage the MLB squad in games against Samurai Japan in November.
Don Mattingly to manage MLB stars against Samurai Japan
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will lead a team of major league All-Stars against Japan's national team, Samurai Japan, in November. It will be the first time the two sides have met...
Osaka Toin slugger Akira Neo blasts a two-run homer against Kanaashi Nogyo in the fifth inning of the Koshien final on Tuesday.
Osaka Toin romps to victory in 100th Koshien final
All but one player in the Osaka Toin starting lineup had at least one hit as it pounced on Kanaashi Nogyo 13-2 in the final of the National High School Baseball Championship on Tuesday. Osaka To...
(From left) Yomiuri Shimbun executive Yozo Matsuda, NPB commissioner Atsushi Saito and MLB vice president for Asian Pacific Jim Small pose for a photo at a Tokyo news conference on Monday.
Samurai Japan names roster for fall Nichibei Yakyu series
Yomiuri Giants Sawamura Award-winner Tomoyuki Sugano, popular sluggers Yuki Yanagita and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo and other star Nippon Professional Baseball stars will suit up in the Samurai Japan je...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani pitches in a simulated game on Monday in Tempe, Arizona. | KYDOO

,