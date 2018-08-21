Adrian Peterson signs with Redskins
Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson is seen in a November 2017 file photo while playing for the Arizona Cardionals. Peterson has joined the Washington Redskins, the team announced on Monday.

Adrian Peterson signs with Redskins

ASHBURN, VIRGINIA – The Washington Redskins have signed four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.

The team announced the deal Monday after meeting with Peterson. Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa also visited the Redskins the past two days after several injuries at the position, with the team opting to sign Peterson and De’Veon Smith.

Peterson, 33, joins his fourth team as he enters what would be his 12th NFL season. The 2012 MVP is 12th all-time in rushing with 12,276 yards and needs 37 to pass Jim Brown.

The former Minnesota Vikings star split last season between Arizona and New Orleans, playing six games for the Cardinals and four for the Saints, finishing with 529 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Peterson is not guaranteed the starting job with Washington and will likely share responsibilities with Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson.

Washington also waived offensive tackle Cameron Jefferson with an injury designation.

